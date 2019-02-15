‘The Only National Emergency Is That Our President Is An Idiot’ Ann Coulter

Appearing on KABC radio in Los Angeles, Republican writer and pundit Ann Coulter — who recently gave up support for Trump over his slowness to fulfill his border wall promise, said after this morning’s press conference where he declared a “national emergency” to free up executive powers so he can do what he wants, “signing the congressional bill is a mistake that would ensure no wall would be built: “not a wall, not a prototype, but some bollard fencing with the approval of local officials.”

The right-wing pundit added the President had the authority to build a wall all along and didn’t need Congress to do it according to Mediate.

“Forget the fact that he’s digging his own grave,” Coulter said. “The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”

Coulter seems to have cooled quite a bit on Trump over the years. She’s been one of his biggest critics regarding the wall tweeting as recently as last night: The goal is to get Trump’s stupidest voters to say “HE’S FIGHTING!” No he’s not. If he signs this bill, it’s over.

The goal is to get Trump’s stupidest voters to say “HE’S FIGHTING!” No he’s not. If he signs this bill, it’s over. https://t.co/6DQSkqxV8h February 15, 2019

Trump meanwhile is pretending he doesn’t know her.

He seems to think “the reservation” is HIM, not his campaign promises. https://t.co/27vx0JhMBB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

At least two more years of this folks.