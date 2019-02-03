Photographer Tom Bianchi, Renowned for Chronicling Gay Life, Deleted by Instagram without Warning

Instagram deleted the account of famed photographer Tom Bianchi without warning on Saturday. Bianchi has produced 21 books of photographs, essays, and poetry and is best known for his male nudes, particularly his photo books chronicling gay life in Fire Island Pines, the popular New York summer getaway.

Bianchi posted about his suspension on Twitter, revealing a screenshot of his Instagram page with every image removed. This is reportedly the post which got Bianchi suspended.

My Instagram was deleted today, requested a review, will post an update when I have one pic.twitter.com/AT9P8q3QQF February 2, 2019

Asked if the platform had given him any warning, Bianchi responded: “No warning, had an image removed a few months ago due to some visible pubic hair.”