After saying that Trump “may have obstructed justice again” in the Mueller probe, Daily Show host said “You’re probably wondering if this is a re-run of The Daily Show.”

“No,” Noah said.

“Trump keeps doing the same shit over and over again.”

Noah says Trump asked Mike Whittaker to interfere in the Cohen investigation.

“Where at the point where Trump may be obstructing justice into his obstruction of justice case.”

