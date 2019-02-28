Trevor Noah: Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump Is a Racist, a Con Man and a Cheat but Lynne Patton Says He’s Not, So…: WATCH

Trevor Noah in a segment covering the Michael Cohen hearing on The Daily Show last night, noted that among Cohen’s claims was that, “Trump is a racist, a con man and a cheat.”

“Which would have been a surprise,” Noah said, “if it wasn’t already the slogan for Trump’s 2020 campaign.”

Noah broke down a few of the parts of the testimony that have becom media soundbites. “Black people wouldn’t vote for you, Trump, because they’re ‘too stupid?’” Noah said, quoting Cohen.

“No, Donald. The reason black people wouldn’t vote for you is because of your trash-ass weave.” Adding, not to mention the “the 50 years of well-documented racism, but mostly the weave, my friend!”

The weave referred to whatever it is that nests on Trumps head.

Noah found one of the funniest things that came out of the hearing is Trump trotting out former Trump Organization Executive Lynne Patton, “who is apparently Trump’s only Black friend.”

“Now, in response to Cohen’s racism accusations, the Republicans on the committee put forward an airtight response to prove that Trump is the least racist person you will ever meet,” Noah said, referring to the way Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) trotted out Lynne Patton, a Black woman who works for the Trump Organization, as a literal prop said The Daily Beast.

Patton did clapback about the accusations that she was a prop, saying in part that she came there not to “represent an entire race of people. I was there to represent one man,” Patton told Fox & Friends on Thursday, touting Trump’s economic record and what those gains have meant for black Americans.

