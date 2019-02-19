Trevor Noah’s Take On The ‘Weird’ Jussie Smollett Case Is A Must WATCH

On last night’s episode of The Daily Show, host, Trevor Noah, gave his take on what he called the “weird” story that has been “breaking” now for weeks about actor Jussie Smollett.

Noah says Smollett deserves an Emmy if he faked it.

“There’s a certain part of this story that was always a little weird,” admitted Noah. “Who are the MAGA supporters who hate gay people, who hate black people, but also happen to watch Empire? Like, I’ve heard of hate watching, but that s*** would be next level.”

