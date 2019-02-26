Towleroad Gay News

Trump Crony Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz Just Threatened Michael Cohen on Twitter: WATCH

“Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…” Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz just said on Twitter.

Gaetz defended his tweet on CBS News who said,”Rep. Matt Gaetz defended his tweet directed at Michael Cohen, saying it should not be perceived as a threat https://t.co/aYIcGo5zvO pic.twitter.com/YX5q6fkJnW— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2019

“We’re witness testing, not witness tampering,” Gaetz said.