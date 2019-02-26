Trump Crony Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz Just Threatened Michael Cohen on Twitter: WATCH

“Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…” Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz just said on Twitter.

“We’re witness testing, not witness tampering,” Gaetz said.