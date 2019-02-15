Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / News / Trump Just Declared A National Emergency; Freeing Up Funding For His Wall

Trump Just Declared A National Emergency; Freeing Up Funding For His Wall

by Leave a Comment

After a meandering press conference where he said “this has been done many times in the past-President Obama did it–it’s not such a big deal” at least twice Trump signed an emergency declaration that will free up $8 billion for border wall construction.

This includes the $1.375 billion in the funding bill passed by Congress Thursday.

Another shutdown would have been risky, too, and there wasn’t much appetite for going that route again among congressional Republicans said NPR. “White House officials say the $8 billion should allow Trump to build as much wall as he wanted to, had Congress authorized the $5.7 billion he asked for — 234 miles of barrier. Officials say plans are to construct a metal bollard barrier, not a concrete wall, at locations to be determined by Customs and Border Protection.”

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */