Why Is Bret Easton Ellis Trolling Black Panther?

Black Panther has received acclaim from all four realms as they say and although not a perfect movie by any means it certainly doesn’t seem to deserve the vitriol that openly gay American Psycho creator Bret Easton Ellis, has doled out.

The film’s praise has served as inspiration for him to revive a peculiar criticism tactic that previously saw the once-acclaimed writer quite dumbly attributing Hurt Locker director Kathryn Bigelow’s own awards success to being a “hot woman.”

During a recent episode of his podcast, as transcribed by The Wrap, Ellis—who recorded the episode before the nominations announcement—questioned Black Panther‘s quality.

“No superhero movie has ever gotten a Best Picture nomination,” Complex reported. “But believe me, Disney is doing everything in its power to make sure this happens. Even though there is no one out here in La La Land I’ve met who thinks Black Panther is that good as a movie. Yet, as a piece of representation, they are supporting it.”

Ellis went on to say that he felt that the assessment of Coogler’s film as a “grand piece of cinematic art” was being “shoved down our throats” by press and studios alike. “Representation is so important to them,” he said on the podcast, which is only available to subscribers for a fee. “And with a huge fatuous inclusivity and diversity push. What the most flattering pose might be in the moment—as if inclusivity and diversity have anything to do with awarding a movie’s merits. Yes, this is the culture the Oscars are pushing, and it is rather nauseating.”

Writer George M Johnson replied on Twitter:

There have easily been 5-6 white superhero movies a year since 1990 but yes, tell us how the ONE Black one is on overkill. Y’all ain’t tired?

Complex noted that Black Panther currently holds a 97 percent average on Rotten Tomatoes. The Ellis-penned 2016 film The Curse of Downers Grove, meanwhile, is presently at 15 percent.