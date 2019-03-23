Lindsey Graham Cheers on Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Calls for Hillary Investigation as Crowd Cries ‘Lock Her Up’ — VIDEO

Donald Trump partied at Mar-A-Lago on Friday night surrounded by well-wishers, including the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, who was seated next to him. According to reports, there was no mention of the Mueller investigation.

Graham spoke at the fundraising event, ‘The Lincoln Day Dinner’ hosted by the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, and called for an investigation of Hillary Clinton, which was punctuated by chants of “lock her up!”

The speech came following a week in which Trump repeatedly bashed Graham’s “best friend” John McCain.

Details of the evening included desserts emblazoned with the night’s logo, an image of Abraham Lincoln wearing a MAGA hat.

Details of the event leaked out on social media. A video was posted on Facebook by Florida GOP Vice Chair Christian Ziegler which shows Trump hobnobbing with Graham at the head table.

The weekend after Trump's attacks on Graham's recently deceased best friend, @LindseyGrahamSC is living large with Trump and friends at Mar-A-Lago



smh pic.twitter.com/yk5a63RcRc — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) March 23, 2019

A “lock her up” chant broke out at Mar-a-Lago tonight during Sen. Graham’s speech as he called for an investigation into Clinton and the origins of the dossier. Trump watched on from a table in the ballroom. — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) March 23, 2019

Let me get this straight. So the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham, on the day the Mueller Report is released is having fun with the President and his friends in Mar-a-lago. Are we sure we aren’t watching some bad movie or something?! #SendLindseyHome https://t.co/GQSTmlotxt — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) March 22, 2019