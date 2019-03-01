Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Raise their Baby In a ‘Genderless’ Environment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently learned the gender of their baby on the way, have apparently left Kensington Palace shook with the announcement that they intend to raise their child in a gender neutral atmosphere because they understand the fluidity of gender.

They also understand how this could fundamentally revolutionize an institution that was the ultimate expression of European patriarchy.

The Daily Express said, a Vanity Fair magazine source commented: “Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was fluid.

“She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.”

The source was not clear on exactly what Meghan meant by gender “fluid”.

Elle magazine said, “Meghan’s baby shower in New York City was gender neutral, despite buzz on social media that somehow the decorations or gift bags hinted the baby’s gender. Five-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten created treats in gender neutral tones.”

