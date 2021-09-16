Pregnant Man Emoji Among New Batch of 36, Many With Gender-Neutral Option. Also, Lip Biting, Bandaged Heart, Shocked Spiral Eyes

A pregnant man emoji is among the new emojis released by the Unicode Consortium.

The draft list of the newest emojis was unveiled earlier this year by the non-profit company and aims to promote more diversity in gender.

Another new emoji is a handshake featuring two different skin tones in response to a year of action surrounding racial inequality.

More new emojis include hands making a heart shape and somebody biting their lip, as well as faces melting, saluting, holding back tears and peeking out between their fingers.

The list contains 37 new emojis and takes the total amount up to 3,633. The new additions will be rolled out on devices over the coming months.

A large majority of the new emojis will be presented as a man, a woman and gender-neutral – for example, a crown emoji has now been added alongside the prince and princess emoji.

The Unicode Consortium revealed last year that it was releasing a new batch of emojis in 2021 to reflect on the crazy events of 2020, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

The new additions include a heart with a bandage wrapped around it, a heart on fire, a face exhaling, a face in the clouds, and a shocked face with spiral eyes.

A small number of new emojis were released last year after being hit by a delay due to COVID-19.

Unicode tweeted: “With #Unicode14 delayed due to COVID-19, this is a minor #emoji release. It is also a bit of a change from recent years where announcements have been made between January and March, and landing on platforms by September/October.”