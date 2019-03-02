Sean Hannity May Have Screwed Himself into a Subpoena Trying to Do Damage Control for Trump: WATCH

FOX News host Sean Hannity sat down with Donald Trump for a softball interview to try and do damage control about former lawyer Michael Cohen’s public testimony before the House Oversight Committee, but Hannity appears to have made himself a witness.

The Hill reports: ‘When discussing hush money payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, Hannity claimed that Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen had made them without consulting Trump. “I can tell you personally, he said to me at least a dozen times that he made the decision on the payments and he didn’t tell you,” Hannity said. Trump agreed with Hannity that Cohen had made that decision independently.’ Bryan Tyler Cohen lays it out:

And Hannity’s misstep has not gone unnoticed.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, tweeted in response: “Sean Hannity is now volunteering himself as a witness. I look forward to his testimony.”

Sean Hannity is now volunteering himself as a witness. I look forward to his testimony. https://t.co/eOjhlkg4mU March 1, 2019

Former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York agreed: “One way in which you can make an assessment about the credibility of somebody like Michael Cohen is to find out whether he said things that were consistent or inconsistent with his testimony in the past. Sean Hannity making a serious charge saying he spoke to me many times, said things that were inconsistent. I would think that the Southern District, and the congressional committee that [House Oversight Committee] Chairman [Elijah] Cummings just convened two days ago, would want to hear from Sean Hannity.”

As did others.

Hannity just made himself a witness in a congressional inquiry and the SDNY probe https://t.co/pdSnvztayR — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 1, 2019

Next subpoena is for Hannity. https://t.co/GuOAGLWZrX — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 1, 2019