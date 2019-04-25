‘Morning Joe’ Blasts Hypocrite Franklin Graham for Calling on Pete Buttigieg to Repent for Being Gay: ‘Just Shut Up. You Are a Disgrace’ — WATCH

Morning Joe’s Mike Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough went off on evangelist Franklin Graham, who called on Mayor Pete Buttigieg to repent for being gay.

Tweeted Graham on Wednesday: “Presidential candidate & South Bend Mayor @PeteButtigieg is right—God doesn’t have a political party. But God does have commandments, laws & standards He gives us to live by. God doesn’t change. His Word is the same yesterday, today & forever. Mayor Buttigieg says he’s a gay Christian. As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman—not two men, not two women. The core of the Christian faith is believing and following Jesus Christ, who God sent to be the Savior of the world—to save us from sin, to save us from hell, to save us from eternal damnation.”

Shouted Scarborough: “Just shut up Franklin Graham! You are a disgrace! You are a disgrace for normalizing Donald Trump’s behavior…”

“Here’s a man, who along with so many people in my community, the evangelical community, attacked Bill Clinton for his personal failings,” added Scarborough. “They are now using their position, these evangelical leaders, they are now using their positions to gain political power and apologize for Donald Trump. Now suddenly Franklin Graham’s talking about lifestyles and sinning, and a guy who has gone through a very difficult personal journey to figure out who he really is, he’s criticizing them for that? It’s not a lifestyle choice. Anyone who’s heard Pete Buttigieg talk knows that.”