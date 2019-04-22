Gay Couple Photographed with Aaron Schock at Coachella Release Statement: ‘He Certainly Owes Us an Apology’

Will Rossi and Rob Masi, a gay couple photographed at Coachella last week with disgraced former Rep. Aaron Schock, released a statement on Instagram distancing themselves from the corrupt ex-congressman.

Wrote the couple (pictured above at 2018’s Coachella): “[We] wanted to take a photo with our friends at Coachella, to celebrate our last day there. Being polite, we allowed Aaron –who was basically a stranger to us and someone we just met – to include himself in our photo.”

“We would not have allowed Aaron to join the photo,” they added, “nor would we have associated with him if we had more knowledge of his beliefs and past actions. For our own political ignorance, we are deeply sorry.”

The statement continued: “We hope Aaron does decide to come out publicly and live the gay life he so freely enjoyed at Coachella, the kind of life so many out and proud LGBTQ individuals have fought for and have made possible for younger gays like [us] to live today. And we hope if or when Aaron does decide to come out and own his actions, he apologizes and makes amends with the LGBTQ community, because he certainly owes us one.”