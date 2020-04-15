Aaron Schock Slammed for ‘Quarantining’ at Mexico Beach Resort with ‘Instagay’ Crew

Former GOP Rep. Aaron Schock (R-IL), who came out as gay in March in a non apologetic statement to Instagram despite a legacy of anti-gay votes in Congress, was photographed spending his quarantine in Mexico with a gay party crew.

Photos of Schock, “socially distancing” amid the arms of five tanned men in swim trunks, were shared to social media by some in his crew and denounced by several public figures on social media, including activist James Duke Mason, who had brought attention to photos of Schock at Coachella last year, and journalists Yashar Ali and Sam Stryker.

Wrote Mason: “So not only is Aaron Schock a disgraced ex-politician who spent years voting against the rights of his own people (and STILL hasn’t apologized), he’s also a moron who is partying with friends in Mexico DURING A GLOBAL QUARANTINE. The ignorance and stupidity of this man knows no bounds.”

Wrote Ali: “Love that Aaron Schock has been holed up at a villa in Mexico with a bunch of guys. One of them just posted an IG story with “Stay at Home” hashtag. You’re not at home, bitch. Must get rid of toxic in community….a bunch of awful people.”

Wrote Stryker: “This group of Instagays ‘quarantining’ at a resort in Mexico – WITH Aaron Schock – seem to have a very different definition of ‘social distancing’ than the rest of us! I don’t know who needs to hear this but f**king a disgraced former GOP congressman is not ‘essential business'”