Mark Milley, Jefferson Davis Statue, Rob Halford, NASCAR, Tucker Carlson, Jim Parsons, ‘Live P.D.,’ Coachella, Lady Antebellum, Brandon Kyle Goodman: HOT LINKS

MARK MILLEY: Top general apologizes for appearing in photo-op with Trump after forceful removal of protesters. “I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it.”

IGNORANCE IS BLISS: ‘What’s the Point?’: Trump Aides Have Reportedly Turned Off Alerts For President’s Twitter Account

FINALLY: Statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis torn down in Virginia

OVERDUE: Pelosi wants 11 Confederate statues removed from Capitol

BYE, BUBBA: NASCAR banned Confederate flags & one salty redneck quit because of it

STATE TV: Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show Loses Disney & Other Advertisers Over George Floyd Killing & Black Lives Matter POV

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER: Fired Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane released on bond

AXED: A&E cancels Live PD after witnessing man’s death in Austin

IT’S NOT OVER: A Harvard health expert predicts an additional 100,000 US coronavirus deaths by September

OFFICIALLY OFF: Coachella & Stagecoach Music Festivals Cancelled in 2020

ROLLING STONE INTERVIEW: Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Offers Advice for Closeted Gay Metalheads

I WAS SCARED’: Jim Parsons Didn’t Discuss Being Gay During ‘Big Bang’ Out of Fear

MICHIGAN: Senior citizen faces sex assault charge over butt grabs at Ferndale gay bar

FLORIDA: Porn actor running for local office. Juan Melecio, who uses the stage name Antonio Biaggi, is running for a commission seat in Wilton Manors.

ALASKA: Crowds turn out to protest outside Ketchikan shop that reportedly refused service for same-sex wedding

NASHVILLE: Lady Antebellum drops the ‘antebellum’ over its association with the slavery-era South

THURSDAY THIRST: Brandon Kyle Goodman

