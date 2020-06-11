Mark Milley, Jefferson Davis Statue, Rob Halford, NASCAR, Tucker Carlson, Jim Parsons, ‘Live P.D.,’ Coachella, Lady Antebellum, Brandon Kyle Goodman: HOT LINKS

MARK MILLEY: Top general apologizes for appearing in photo-op with Trump after forceful removal of protesters. “I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it.”
IGNORANCE IS BLISS: ‘What’s the Point?’: Trump Aides Have Reportedly Turned Off Alerts For President’s Twitter Account
FINALLY: Statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis torn down in Virginia
OVERDUE: Pelosi wants 11 Confederate statues removed from Capitol
BYE, BUBBA: NASCAR banned Confederate flags & one salty redneck quit because of it
STATE TV: Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show Loses Disney & Other Advertisers Over George Floyd Killing & Black Lives Matter POV
GEORGE FLOYD MURDER: Fired Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane released on bond
AXED: A&E cancels Live PD after witnessing man’s death in Austin
IT’S NOT OVER: A Harvard health expert predicts an additional 100,000 US coronavirus deaths by September
OFFICIALLY OFF: Coachella & Stagecoach Music Festivals Cancelled in 2020
ROLLING STONE INTERVIEW: Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Offers Advice for Closeted Gay Metalheads
‘I WAS SCARED’: Jim Parsons Didn’t Discuss Being Gay During ‘Big Bang’ Out of Fear
MICHIGAN: Senior citizen faces sex assault charge over butt grabs at Ferndale gay bar
FLORIDA: Porn actor running for local office. Juan Melecio, who uses the stage name Antonio Biaggi, is running for a commission seat in Wilton Manors.
ALASKA: Crowds turn out to protest outside Ketchikan shop that reportedly refused service for same-sex wedding
NASHVILLE: Lady Antebellum drops the ‘antebellum’ over its association with the slavery-era South
THURSDAY THIRST: Brandon Kyle Goodman
View this post on Instagram
To every MF who doubted me, spoke bad about me, tried to cheat me or manipulate me…..HA!!! 😂You ain't know he was COVERED did you?! You ain't know he had thee best family and friends did you?! You ain't know the strength of his ancestors did you? Ooooooop! Hear me luv, I COME AS ONE, BUT I STAND AS TEN THOUSAND! Smooches sis! 😘 . . . 📸 @lesliealejandro