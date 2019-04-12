Not a Parody: Instagram Influencer Called 911 When Her Account Was Canceled

Jessy Taylor, an Instagram “influencer” with more than 100,000 followers, had her account reinstated by the platform a week after it was removed in error.

INSIDER reports: ‘She had over 100,000 followers, but kept getting reported as “spam,” leading Instagram to remove her account. She told INSIDER the trolls and online hate were a result of her past racist remarks, controversies and public arguments, and the fact she “keeps it too real.” She added that losing her account felt like “a murder,” and she even phoned the police, but they told her she couldn’t compare what happened to a homicide.’

But she also made a video (below) while the account was down, demanding the haters stop reporting her, and pleading with the world to give her back her Gucci shopping.

“I felt like it was a homicide… Like somebody murdered me and then went online to say, ‘I murdered this girl.’ I called the police actually and told them about this, and they said you can’t compare a murder to this, and I was like, no, that’s exactly what it felt like.”

Some other key quotes, via Dlisted:

“I’m nothing without my following”



On how she’s not like the people who put in a full day of work: “I make all of my money online, all of it! And I don’t want to lose that! And I know people like to see me be down, and be like them, be like the 90-percenters–the people that work nine-to-five–THAT IS NOT ME!–I am in LA to not be like that!”

On the $500,000 she made over the past couple years: “That money does not last. You go to the Gucci store a few times, you pay a couple of months of rent … I’m not rich like I used to be.”

On her past racist statements: “That wasn’t from the bottom of my heart. At the time, I didn’t have that many followers, so I thought if I say this, maybe I can get more followers…. It feels like everyone is after me for no reason… What is their legit reason for not liking me? They’ve never met me in person. How can you hate me from a computer? How can you write a paragraph about someone and hate them so much after just seeing a video of them?”

“I’m not a hateful person. I’m a Sagittarius… I don’t get jealous. I can’t relate to hateful and jealous people because I’ve never been a hateful jealous person.”

“I see why Lindsay Lohan moved to another country… Because Americans are haters.”

Welcome to 2019: