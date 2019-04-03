If You’re a Gay Man Who’s Been Ghosted, Matthew Dempsey Has Some Advice for You: WATCH

Psychotherapist Matthew Dempsey talks about gay ghosting in a new video that begins with his own experience of having a love interest vanish into thin air.

“Putting yourself out there to date is already tough enough let alone having to deal with the possibility of rejection,” said Dempsey. “What’s worse is when you start seeing someone regularly and then they just vanish out of nowhere. Ghosting is unfortunately a reality and though we can’t avoid when it happens, we can manage how we deal with it. On the flip side, for those who feel tempted to simply disappear when things run stale? It might create more unnecessary internal issues than is worth the fleeting moment of relief from avoiding a difficult conversation.”

“Dating is exciting and it’s scary, because we might be able to meet somebody that we feel really connected to and share a lot of love with, or we might feel rejected and hurt,” he added. “There’s no escaping pain any time that we’re dating but we can manage things in such a way that it doesn’t turn into suffering.”

Find out what you can do to mitigate the pain for yourself, and others: