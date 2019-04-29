Michael Cohen Unloads Ahead of Prison Sentence: Trump ‘Has No Heart and No Soul When He’s Mean’

Former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen sat down with The New Yorker‘s Jeffrey Toobin ahead of his three-year federal prison sentence on May 6, and had a few things to get off his chest: “You are going to find me guilty of campaign finance, with McDougal or Stormy, and give me three years—really? And how come I’m the only one? I didn’t work for the campaign. I worked for him. And how come I’m the one that’s going to prison? I’m not the one that slept with the porn star.”

Of his decade working for Trump, Cohen added: “I actually enjoyed him, interestingly enough. When he’s good, he’s great. When he’s horrible, he’s the worst human being on the planet. I mean it. He has no heart and no soul when he’s mean.”