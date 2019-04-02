Randy Rainbow Dogs Trump’s Inhumane Education Secretary in ‘Cruella DeVos’ — WATCH

Randy Rainbow grills Education Secretary Betsy DeVos about her decision to cut $18 million in federal funding for the Special Olympics in “Cruella DeVos.”

“Wow, you’re going to Hell,” Rainbow concludes. “You also recommend textbooks with no pages, and – quote – kicking old ladies just for fun.”

“She can’t be bothered learning information,” he sings, in his take on the 101 Dalmations classic. “You couldn’t fill a thimble with her thoughts. Her paychecks? Souvenirs. She bathes in teachers’ tears. And burns up school supplies to fuel her yachts.”