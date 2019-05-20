Deutsche Bank, Kamala Harris, Rainbow Railroad, Madonna Eurovision, Nigel Farage, Vampire Weekend: HOT LINKS

DEUTSCHE BANK. Anti-money laundering specialists recommended watchdog look at transactions by legal entities controlled by Trump and Kushner: “The transactions, some of which involved Mr. Trump’s now-defunct foundation, set off alerts in a computer system designed to detect illicit activity, according to five current and former bank employees.”

….fashioned, but true. When you don’t need or want money, you don’t need or want banks. Banks have always been available to me, they want to make money. Fake Media only says this to disparage, and always uses unnamed sources (because their sources don’t even exist)…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2019

….Now the new big story is that Trump made a lot of money and buys everything for cash, he doesn’t need banks. But where did he get all of that cash? Could it be Russia? No, I built a great business and don’t need banks, but if I did they would be there…and DeutscheBank…… May 20, 2019

…..was very good and highly professional to deal with – and if for any reason I didn’t like them, I would have gone elsewhere….there was always plenty of money around and banks to choose from. They would be very happy to take my money. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2019

KAMALA HARRIS. Penalize companies that don’t pay women equally. “Harris’ plan, which broadly mandates that companies prove they aren’t discriminating against women, proposes to fine corporations that don’t close their pay gaps between women and men — with the proceeds going toward building out universal paid family and medical leave.”

RAINBOW RAILROAD. 60 Minutes did an excellent segment on the organization that is helping LGBTQ people escape oppression worldwide.

GUCCI. Fashion label facing backlash for Full Indy Turban. “It’s religious and cultural. And Gucci modeled it on a nothingburger white dude for the runway show. That’s bad enough. But it got so much worse.”

PORTUGUESE JUNKYARD JESUS. Madonna does Eurovision.

ROBERT DE NIRO. Actor calls for Trump’s impeachment during speech honoring Al Pacino. “You didn’t think you were going to completely get away without a ‘f**k Trump’ moment, did you?”

DOUSED. Brexit leader Nigel Farage hit with milkshake in Newcastle, Scotland.

📹 @Nigel_Farage has been doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.https://t.co/hHogu9vSHB pic.twitter.com/gvXgzvqHGS — HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) May 20, 2019

JAMES CHARLES. YouTuber responds to sexual predator claims: “First of all, I’m a 19-year-old virgin. I talk about boys quite a lot on my social media networks. Clearly at this point it’s not acceptable anymore… just thought I’d bring it up, put it out into the universe, I don’t really get a lot of action. You have probably guessed that at this point.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Ivo Buchta, Alex Sewell, Christian Hougue and more HERE.

TWISTER OF THE DAY. Storm chasers watch as tornado overturns semi truck.

THOM TILLIS. A ‘pro-LGBT’ Republican? “As speaker of the N.C. House, Thom Tillis helped place a ban on same-sex marriages in the state constitution and then defended the amendment in court. As a U.S. senator, Tillis has consistently received low marks for his voting records on gay rights from the nation’s largest gay and lesbian civil rights organization.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Vampire Weekend “This Life”.

WALKOUT OF THE DAY. Boy George storms off the set of The Voice Australia

TRAILER TEASER OF THE DAY. The official trailer is coming on Tuesday, but this teaser of Mr. Carson came out today.

IDOL RETURN OF THE DAY. Adam Lambert performs “New Eyes”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Naor Yazdan.