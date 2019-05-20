Deutsche Bank, Kamala Harris, Rainbow Railroad, Madonna Eurovision, Nigel Farage, Vampire Weekend: HOT LINKS

DEUTSCHE BANK. Anti-money laundering specialists recommended watchdog look at transactions by legal entities controlled by Trump and Kushner: “The transactions, some of which involved Mr. Trump’s now-defunct foundation, set off alerts in a computer system designed to detect illicit activity, according to five current and former bank employees.”
KAMALA HARRIS. Penalize companies that don’t pay women equally. “Harris’ plan, which broadly mandates that companies prove they aren’t discriminating against women, proposes to fine corporations that don’t close their pay gaps between women and men — with the proceeds going toward building out universal paid family and medical leave.”
RAINBOW RAILROAD. 60 Minutes did an excellent segment on the organization that is helping LGBTQ people escape oppression worldwide.
GUCCI. Fashion label facing backlash for Full Indy Turban. “It’s religious and cultural. And Gucci modeled it on a nothingburger white dude for the runway show. That’s bad enough. But it got so much worse.”
PORTUGUESE JUNKYARD JESUS. Madonna does Eurovision.
ROBERT DE NIRO. Actor calls for Trump’s impeachment during speech honoring Al Pacino. “You didn’t think you were going to completely get away without a ‘f**k Trump’ moment, did you?”
DOUSED. Brexit leader Nigel Farage hit with milkshake in Newcastle, Scotland.
JAMES CHARLES. YouTuber responds to sexual predator claims: “First of all, I’m a 19-year-old virgin. I talk about boys quite a lot on my social media networks. Clearly at this point it’s not acceptable anymore… just thought I’d bring it up, put it out into the universe, I don’t really get a lot of action. You have probably guessed that at this point.”
MALE MODEL MONDAY. Ivo Buchta, Alex Sewell, Christian Hougue and more HERE.
TWISTER OF THE DAY. Storm chasers watch as tornado overturns semi truck.
THOM TILLIS. A ‘pro-LGBT’ Republican? “As speaker of the N.C. House, Thom Tillis helped place a ban on same-sex marriages in the state constitution and then defended the amendment in court. As a U.S. senator, Tillis has consistently received low marks for his voting records on gay rights from the nation’s largest gay and lesbian civil rights organization.”
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Vampire Weekend “This Life”.
WALKOUT OF THE DAY. Boy George storms off the set of The Voice Australia
TRAILER TEASER OF THE DAY. The official trailer is coming on Tuesday, but this teaser of Mr. Carson came out today.
IDOL RETURN OF THE DAY. Adam Lambert performs “New Eyes”.
MONDAY MUSCLE. Naor Yazdan.
View this post on Instagram
I'm not interested in any of today's bodybuilders, it doesn't appeal to me at all.. It's not what i wanna look like it's not what i want to be, it too much. . What i like are the old classic physiques, quality over qoantity, aesthetic with perfect symmetry and proportion. . My ultimate goal is to build a body just like that oneday, well maybe just a little bit better😉. . I remember when i first start training, i weighed around 56kg. I remember looking at Arnold's old picture back in his prime and thinking to my self.. "omg i want that body, i wanna be just like that". I started working out at some local "gym", its was barely a basement, day after day after day with that vision in my head how i wanna be, that's important to have. Now, 8 years later, I'm getting closer to my goal, weight over 86kg, still got long way to go, but as long i have that image in my head, it doesn't seem that far after all. . . #maddesire #bodybuildingmotivation