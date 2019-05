On the first night of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Tel Aviv, a kiss cam sent viewers and the internet into a frenzy after it focused on gay couples, sending a message of inclusion out globally.

The same-sex kiss (kisses actually – there’s one at the start of this clip but the audience really roared when the camera later focused on a gay couple) occurred during a performance by transgender pop singer Dana International, who won for Israel in 1998.

In 1998, Dana International won the Eurovision Song Contest, representing Israel.



Her amazing voice and an unbelievable life story changed everything for many around the world.



Her victory helped millions of people to be confident in who they are.

Reactions:

Russia had to play those gay kisses on national tv😂😂😂✊✊✊ #Eurovision

Anyway at least the kiss cam was good to piss certain homophobe countries, like Russia and Poland 😌 #eurovision — Mirai ☄ (@soulmatesSNS) May 14, 2019

first it was a kiss cam showing 2 men, and then one of the presenters talking about his husband.

first it was a kiss cam showing 2 men, and then one of the presenters talking about his husband.

Russian authorities are shitting themselves right now XD#Eurovision #Eurovision2019

gays knowing they won tonight cause eurovision broadcasted gay kisses on live tv all over the world

pic.twitter.com/DMWCU35t9J — 𝔞𝔡𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 🕊 (@JENNIEREGUl) May 14, 2019

Keep it up Eurovision!