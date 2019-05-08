Meghan McCain’s Husband Rages at ‘Cuck’ Seth Meyers After Exchange with ‘View’ Co-Host: ‘He Regularly Gargled Lorne Michaels’ Balls’ — WATCH

Meghan McCain’s husband, Federalist publisher and conservative commentator Ben Domenech, raged at Seth Meyers after McCain and Meyers had an exchange on Late Night over comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Mediaite reports: ‘On Tuesday night’s edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ms. McCain and Mr. Meyers had a tense debate over McCain’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in the wake of the Poway synagogue shooting, and while Meyers appeared to be trying to extract something like an apology from McCain, she stood by all of her comments and accused Meyers of acting as Omar’s publicist.’

Ben Domenech, McCain’s husband and publisher of conservative publication The Federalist, went off on Meyers on Twitter. He has since deleted the tweets.

Tweeted Domenech: “I see that @sethmeyers, the untalented piece of sh*t who only has his job because he regularly gargled Lorne Michaels’ balls, went after my wife tonight with his idiotic anti-Semitic bullsh*t”

He added: “Seth is an awful person who is known within the industry for how terrible he is. He is a monumental a**hole who is utterly unfunny. He deserves the mockery he receives from all the people who laugh at him”

He continued: “Here is proof that white men get ahead despite their obvious lack of talent: it’s @sethmeyers, who would beg for a third of the viewers at @TheView. He’s awful, untalented, and a perfect definition of a cuck”

Domenech later apologized:

I love my wife. I apologize for rage tweeting about how Seth Meyers treated her. I don't like him, I think he's a hack, but I shouldn't have done that. I'm sorry to anyone I offended. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 8, 2019

