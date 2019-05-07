16 of Our Favorite Moments from Last Night’s ‘Camp’ Themed Met Gala 2019

Last night’s Met Gala, held annually at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to benefit its Costume Institute, saw celebrities of all shapes and sizes attempting to interpret the theme of “camp”, which some nailed, and others didn’t quite get. Here are a few of our favorites.

Billy Porter’s Egyptian costume equivalent of a mic drop.

Lady Gaga’s 15-minute extended strip tease.

J Lo walking in on Katy Perry in the women’s bathroom as she got into her cheeseburger.

Katy Perry being a hamburger and Jennifer Lopez walking in on her in the bathroom at the #metgala will forever be iconic pic.twitter.com/BbzObt8cZw — ‎ً (@suddenlyistan) May 7, 2019

And Perry’s other look, something Sia would swing from.

iM GONNA SWINNNGGG FROM THE CHANDELIEERRR #MetGala pic.twitter.com/rzsTxSB2hP — tae with luv (@springfevertae) May 7, 2019

Celine Dion being Celine.

When Celine Dion first heard the theme was “camp,” she thought “everybody was going to be sleeping together.” #MetGala pic.twitter.com/F89DyLAbSV — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 7, 2019

Ezra Miller’s 7-eye reveal.

A huge round of applause for @mimlesmakeup 👏🏼 Magnificent work on Ezra for the #MetGala 😍 pic.twitter.com/TGEuw00KaI — Ezra Miller Fans (@ezramillerfans) May 7, 2019

Harry Styles, Darren Criss, and Michael Urie bringing their fem attitudes.

Toxic Masculinity and Gender Norms were both DECEASED. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HLtAWoxjnz — Name cannot be blank (@czrcariaga) May 7, 2019

Colombian heartthrob Maluma, for looking like a golden treat.

Jared Leto’s accessorizing.

Mr. Ryan Murphy’s Liberace affair.

Kacey Musgraves’ Barbie tribute.

How is Kacey Musgraves going to keep that volume? Her purse is a hairdryer. Full #MetGala gallery: https://t.co/R7FRlFINhH pic.twitter.com/z6HRE2RT0U — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2019

Laverne Cox in Christian Siriano.

Lupita Nyong’o’s everycolor ensemble.

Dare we say she nailed it? Lupita Nyong'o's eye-popping #MetGala look and more here https://t.co/ZiUKWB48OF pic.twitter.com/qxmx4JJOE5 — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2019

Drag Race’s Aquaria.

The eye-popping Janelle Monae.

Janelle Monae is wearing @CSiriano – y'all the eye B L I N K S #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bdJdkp5xiJ — ⭐️🏳️‍🌈jenbamo🏳️‍🌈⭐️ (@jenbamo) May 7, 2019

But where was Madonna?