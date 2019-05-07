16 of Our Favorite Moments from Last Night’s ‘Camp’ Themed Met Gala 2019

Last night’s Met Gala, held annually at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to benefit its Costume Institute, saw celebrities of all shapes and sizes attempting to interpret the theme of “camp”, which some nailed, and others didn’t quite get. Here are a few of our favorites.
Billy Porter’s Egyptian costume equivalent of a mic drop.
Lady Gaga’s 15-minute extended strip tease.
J Lo walking in on Katy Perry in the women’s bathroom as she got into her cheeseburger.
And Perry’s other look, something Sia would swing from.
Celine Dion being Celine.
Ezra Miller’s 7-eye reveal.
Harry Styles, Darren Criss, and Michael Urie bringing their fem attitudes.
Colombian heartthrob Maluma, for looking like a golden treat.
Jared Leto’s accessorizing.
Mr. Ryan Murphy’s Liberace affair.
Kacey Musgraves’ Barbie tribute.
Laverne Cox in Christian Siriano.
Lupita Nyong’o’s everycolor ensemble.
Drag Race’s Aquaria.
The eye-popping Janelle Monae.
But where was Madonna?