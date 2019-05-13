Peggy Lipton, James Charles, China Trade War, Mayor Pete on Selina Meyer, Justice Breyer, Cupcakke, Brian Justin Crum: HOT LINKS

RIP. Mod Squad and Twin Peaks star Peggy Lipton dies at 72. ‘Her death from cancer was announced Saturday by Kidada and Rashida Jones, her daughters from a marriage to famed music producer Quincy Jones. “She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” Lipton’s daughters said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”’



TRADE WAR. Beijing to retaliate against Trump with $60B U.S. tariffs. “President Trump’s efforts to calm investors while he launches a full-scale trade war with China showed signs of cracking Monday, as one of his top advisers admitted the approach could damage the U.S. economy…”

MARK WEBBER. Actor says he was fired from ABC pilot for not being handsome enough.

VEEP. Buttigieg on whether Selina Meyer could beat Trump in 2020: “Tough to say — they would be well matched. There’s the same level of cynicism and self-orientation — and with both of them, the burning but unanswerable question is the same: Is the president in on the joke?”

JAMES CHARLES. YouTuber loses millions of followers after being accused by rival YouTuber of inappropriate conduct with straight men.

JEFFREE STAR. James Charles is a “danger to society.” ‘The 33-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner called out the 19-year-old YouTuber in a scathing tweet amid drama in the beauty community on Sunday (May 12).’

JULIAN ASSANGE. Sweden reopens rape case…

OLD TOWN HOE. Cupcakke takes the Lil Nas X hit to a new level.

JUSTICE BREYER. SCOTUS Justice warns of more cases that might be overturned: “The majority has surrendered to the temptation to overrule Hall even though it is a well reasoned decision that has caused no serious practical problems in the four decades since we decided it,” Breyer wrote. “Today’s decision can only cause one to wonder which cases the Court will overrule next.”

IN THE TUB. Brian Justin Crum.

BIG LITTLE LIES. The new lie-filled full-length trailer.

JOHN OLIVER. His deep dive into the Green New Deal.

GOOD ANSWER OF THE DAY. Keanu Reeves reveals what he thinks will happen when we die (near the end of the clip).

SHORT FILM OF THE DAY. 404.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Hasan.