Rudy Giuliani Cancels Trip to Ukraine to Break the Law for Trump

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani canceled a planned trip to Ukraine to collect information on investigations that could help Donald Trump win re-election after backlash.

The NYT reports: ‘Mr. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, explained that he felt like he was being “set up,” and he blamed Democrats for trying to “spin” the trip. “They say I was meddling in the election — ridiculous — but that’s their spin,” he said.’

Giuliani told the NYT earlier this week: “We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do. … There’s nothing illegal about it. Somebody could say it’s improper. And this isn’t foreign policy — I’m asking them to do an investigation that they’re doing already and that other people are telling them to stop. And I’m going to give them reasons why they shouldn’t stop it because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government.”

Giuliani was slammed by pundits after the cancellation, which he announced on FOX News.

Said MSNBC host Donny Deutsch: “He’s become such a despicable figure, such a tragic old man doing anything to stay relevant. What a disappointing, sad, little old man that has taken on such a dastardly, evil, twisted manner that he would display this in the last 24 hours, which was probably just a publicity stunt in the first place. Out of all the president’s men, of all these swamp things, Rudy Giuliani stands out to me as the lowest of the low.”