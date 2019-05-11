Trump Plans to Hijack ‘4th of July’ Celebration in Nation’s Capital and Turn it into a Pseudo Campaign Rally

Donald Trump is planning to hijack the traditional non-partisan Fourth of July celebration in the nation’s capital and turn it into a pseudo campaign rally.

The Washington Post reports: “Officials said it is unclear how much the changes may cost, but the plans have already raised alarms among city officials and some lawmakers… The revised Independence Day celebration is the culmination of two years of attempts by Trump to create a major patriotic event centered on him and his supporters, including failed efforts to mount a military parade modeled on the Bastille Day celebration in France. The new event has become a top priority for new Interior Secretary David Bernhardt…”