Trump Issues Laughable Tweet Recognizing ‘Pride Month’ as His Administration Continues to Attack LGBTQ People

Donald Trump on Friday recognized LGBT Pride Month in a pair of tweets while his administrations continues to attack LGBTQ people from all angles, much of it in the guise of “religious freedom.” Here’s a handy timeline.

Tweeted Trump: “As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals……..on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!”