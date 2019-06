Adam Lambert sat down with RuPaul for the Drag Race mogul’s new talk show and talked a bit about his new relationship with Javi Costa Polo, revealing that the two met on Instagram.

Asked Ru: “Aren’t you scared of meeting freaks on Instagram?”

Replied Lambert: “I love meeting freaks on Instagram.”

Lambert also talked about how his mom asked him about his sexual orientation when he was 18 and they were driving home together, and the complete acceptance of it by both of his parents immediately.