He Dreams of the Day His Evangelical Christian Parents Will Accept Him for Being Gay But Isn’t Sure It’ll Happen: WATCH

In the latest episode of Matthew Dempsey’s therapy web series Cost of Two Sandwiches, Dempsey sits down with Chris, who grew up in a very “strict, conservative household” with evangelical Christian parents who love him but don’t accept his sexual orientation.

Chris said that when came out to his parents it was “explosive” and not the response he had expected after convincing himself that it would be okay. “That was a long time ago but we are still no closer in terms of my parents being okay with it,” he told Dempsey.

“In an ideal world, it would be if my parents were at my wedding. I think that would be amazing,” he added. “I don’t vilify them. I love them to death. I think that’s why I care so much.”

