GLAAD Sees Surge in Donations Thanks to New Taylor Swift Song

GLAAD told TMZ it has seen a surge in donations following the release of Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down,” which makes mention of the LGBTQ rights organization in a homophonous lyric.

Swift sings “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?” on the track, which calls out anti-LGBTQ haters.

TMZ reports: ‘GLAAD recently started a fundraiser to support its LGBTQ advocacy work during Pride Month, setting a $1,300 goal as an homage to Taylor’s favorite number 13 … and we’re told many of the donations flowing in are for $13. GLAAD executive Anthony Ramos is glad to have Taylor on their side … he says, “The fact she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally.”‘

