Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Taylor Swift was left “mind-blown” after winning her fourth Album of the Year Grammy. The ‘Anti-Hero' hitmaker made history on Sunday (04.02.24) when her record ‘Midnights' took the coveted accolade, making her the singer with the most wins in the category, having previously being the first and only female solo artist to win it three times, tying her with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder. Accepting the award on stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she ushered her collaborators forward and said: “Noooo. I dunno man. Guys, you gotta come, I feel so alone. “I get to work with …

Read More