Anderson Cooper Announces His Mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s Death at 95 in Moving Eulogy on CNN: WATCH

Fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt has died at the age of 95. Her son, Anderson Cooper, gave his mother a moving eulogy on CNN on Monday morning.

Said Cooper: “The last few weeks, every time I’d kiss her good-bye, I’d say ‘I love you mom.’ She would look at me and say, ‘I love you too. You know that.’ And she was right. I did know that. I knew it from the moment I was born and I’ll know it for the rest of my life. And in the end, what greater gift can a mother give to her son?”

Added Cooper: “Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman who loved life and lived it on her own terms. She spent a lot of time alone in her head during her life, but when the end came she was not alone. She was surrounded by beauty and by family and by friends….What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. What an incredible woman.”