Fired Australian Rugby Star Israel Folau Attacks LGBTQ People in Sermon at Church: WATCH

Australian rugby superstar Israel Folau, who was recently terminated by Rugby Australia for his public position that Hell awaits homosexuals, among other hateful remarks, gave a sermon at his Sydney church on Sunday which further attacked gay and transgender people.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports: “The former rugby union star described homosexuality as a sin and claimed the devil was behind primary school children being allowed to decide if they wanted to change gender.”

Said Folau in the sermon, which you can watch below if that’s how you want to spend your day: “This is what the devil is trying to do, to instill into the government, into this world, into society, and it is slowly happening. The sad thing is why a lot of people out there that are non-Christians say bad things about the church, is because a lot of the churches allow those things to happen. They say that a man and a man should be able to be married and there is nothing wrong with it. This buys into the theme of pleasing man rather than pleasing God and standing up for the truth.”