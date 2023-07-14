“I was ready to make this depressing breakup album, and here I was having the time of my life feeling just grateful for the people around me” — Troye Sivan to Vogue

Sivan also told British GQ he'd spent the previous few years discovering that he loves “people … community, and sex.” And, perhaps most importantly: “I really, really love to party.”

Troye Sivan's New Song “Rush”

Troye Sivan, the pop sensation, has recently released his latest single, “Rush”. The song is a prelude to his upcoming third studio album, “Something to Give Each Other”, set to release on October 13.

The Inspiration Behind “Rush”

“Rush” is a reflection of Sivan's time thorugh Covid, finding community in another country since moving to Australia and..

I was listening to a lot of Janet Jackson from the early 2000s. I wanted to make this kind of sweet, nostalgic pop, but was also super inspired by the idea of global pop. — Sivan to Vogue

This is actually a great album cover, Troye. pic.twitter.com/6J2qJXKqTF — Mamo 💛 (@boomhyung) July 13, 2023

The Music and Lyrics of “Rush” — Freedom and Liberation

“Rush” is a celebration of freedom and liberation. It's a song that captures the essence of being lost in the music, of surrendering to the rhythm, and of embracing the joy of the moment, and the suggestion of a known brand of inhalant suggested, ok more than suggested by the title. Sivan says he currently does no drugs.

troye sivan said i'm selling SEX this era https://t.co/2juANhNOPS — jack (@fkajack) July 10, 2023

The Role of the Queer Community in “Rush”

The song also pays homage to the queer community, portraying it as a space of unconditional love, acceptance, and camaraderie. It's a testament to the power of community and the strength that comes from being part of something bigger than oneself.

The Very Gay Video for “Rush” Is Modern and Nostalgic

The video portrays a version of love and community specifically for an attractive group that's been cast for a balance of ethnicity and diversity of hair styles among the young, universally thin, sexy pansexual queer and partying Aussie crowd who are coming of age, finding freedom, looking to escape realities of the world and who can master the snippets of next stage choreo.

The video for “Rush”, directed by Gordon von Steiner, is a visual feast. It focuses on non-verbal communication, looks and movements rather than words.

I just wanted it to feel real. We had conversations where someone would be like, “Is this too much?” And I'd just be like, “God, no.” We go to parties with dark rooms every weekend, this is real life and it's what it feels like. –Sivan to Vogue

“…it's the feeling of endlessly being addicted to your friends and wanting to just have a really good time. I also spent a lot of time in Europe, and I'm super inspired by European party culture,” Sivan said.

Troye said "let me do a take for the tweakers" pic.twitter.com/VIKVm2JBZX — ᶜᵒˡᵗᵒⁿ (@disgracedtwink) July 13, 2023

I moved away from my family when I was 18 and came to a different country, and finding queer community here, I just immediately felt at home. I'm so inspired. There's such an unspoken feeling of home and familiarity. It's a sense of humor, it's a sense of style, it's the coolest thing in the world to me. Community is a really important theme on the album—it's a huge part of what the album is all about, which is celebrating that and celebrating each other. –to Vogue

“Rush” to Judgement

Sivan's new album is called Something To Give Each Other, and it's coming out this fall. Since coming out with 2018's Bloom, he's released the 2020 EP In A Dream and singles like “Angel Baby,” “Trouble,” and “Wait.” Now, we get a brand-new single titled “Rush,” which comes with a video directed by Gordon von Steiner.

The pop star's sublime new anthem treats sex and partying as a practically religious act. — Pitchfork

If he's never going to be an arena artist, he might as well make things gayer, sexier, and weirder than they would. –Jason P. Frank in Vulture

“While I am in support of all twinks and sleazy summer music, my immediate response was revulsion. Here are the top things I hate about this song: The retro, clumpy high-house chaka-chaka beat; the '70s Village People backup chorus anthem singing; the overproduction of his vocals into pure Jocelynism; the whooshy club bridge sound effect. ” — Choire Sicha in Vulture

The Upcoming Album: Something to Give Each Other

“Something to Give Each Other” is a collection of songs that explore themes of heartbreak, freedom, community, sisterhood, and friendship. It's a deeply personal album that reflects Sivan's experiences and emotions.

Sivan's Personal Connection to the Album

Sivan has described the album as his gift to his fans. It's a piece of his heart, a slice of his life, and a testament to his journey as an artist and as a person.

It's about, “community built off a common experience of dance music, partying, fashion, humor, and all of these things that I love so much about my life and about my friends.”



“Something to Give Each Other” is Sivan's first full-length release since “Bloom” in 2018. During the pandemic, he released the 7-track EP “In a Dream” and found an unexpected viral hit with his single “Angel Baby”.