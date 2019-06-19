Hope Hicks, Marie Kondo, Global Equality Caucus, Farrah Fawcett, Tammy Smith, Elton John, Janet Mock: HOT LINKS

NO JOE. 21 Democratic candidates, but no Joe Biden, answer questions for the NYT. “The New York Times reached out to 22 Democratic presidential candidates to ask them the same set of questions on video. Twenty-one accepted the invitation. Joseph R. Biden Jr. declined to participate despite repeated requests since late April.”

SPARKING ACCUSATIONS. Marie Kondo accused of stealing folding method.

LEGION D’HONNEUR. Elton John to receive France’s highest civilian honor. “The Legion d’Honneur award will be presented to the 72-year-old megastar by President Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in the French capital on Friday.”

GLOBAL EQUALITY CAUCUS. New group to launch at UN on Friday: “The Global Equality Caucus is a new international network of parliamentarians and elected representatives aiming to tackle discrimination against LGBT+ people. The Caucus will link elected officials across the world regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. We will launch at WorldPride in New York on Friday 21 June.”

COMMUNITY. New LGBTQ podcast premieres on Spotify: “Ripped from today’s headlines, Season 1 of the twelve-part serialized LGBTQ drama chronicles a fictional shooting that unfolds inside a gay nightclub. Written and directed by Jack Tracy, the first episode is available now on Spotify. Episode two will launch July 9 with a brand-new show airing every Tuesday.”

TRUMP’S ORLANDO RALLY. A compilation of notably terrible moments.

Proud Boys member (self-described Western Chauvinist men’s group) says he’s at Trump rally with tactical gear to protect Trump fans from liberals. pic.twitter.com/c36BtyQmUC — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) June 18, 2019

STONEWALLING. Hope Hicks refuses to answer any questions about the White House in closed door testimony to the House Judiciary Committee: “White House attorneys are objecting to all questions related to the White House, Democrats say, all the way down to where Hicks sat in the West Wing. But Hicks is answering questions about her time on the Trump campaign, which is not covered by executive privilege. The White House is not asserting executive privilege, but arguing that Hicks has absolute immunity from testifying as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump. Democrats called that legal claim “ridiculous” and “absurd” as they signaled they will likely challenge it in court.”

Trump confidant Hope Hicks transcribed interview happening now. @tedlieu tells me about the objections made by WH lawyers over questions related to her government service. pic.twitter.com/Rdbu4MWpHq — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 19, 2019

CANCELED. Lindsay Lohan’s Mykonos beach club is closed and her “vapid and tedious” show is over too.

NEW YORK. First openly gay general speaks at Fort Drum. ‘Major General Tammy Smith works at the Pentagon and traveled to Fort Drum to be this year’s guest speaker. Smith was the first openly gay general in the U.S. military. She spoke about her struggles before the military’s Don’t Ask Don’t tell policy was repealed. “I just lived a compartmentalized life. I literally had my work life and my personal life and the stress of keeping those two lives separate took a larger toll on me than I actually ever imagined until the day came that I no longer had to live like that,” she said.’

JANET MOCK. Trans author and activist announces overall deal with Netflix.

Today, @JanetMock makes history as the first Black trans woman to establish an overall deal with a major studio.



"…there's potential to introduce hundreds of millions of viewers to trans people, and showing people who may not understand us, that we can tell our own stories." pic.twitter.com/nXhaW0STvo — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) June 19, 2019

REDMOND. Friend reveals Farrah Fawcett’s final words.

JOHN CATSIMATIDIS. Billionaire Trump donor attended Biden fundraiser. ‘Biden spoke to Catsimatidis, who has an estimated net worth of $3.1 billion, for about 10 minutes at a fundraiser held at the New York home of short seller Jim Chanos, according to the businessman. When Biden asked for his help, “I just smiled,” Catsimatidis said. Catsimatidis, who owns the New York supermarket chain Gristedes and ran for mayor in 2013, had praise for Biden, but he is sticking with President Donald Trump in 2020.’

WISCONSIN. Lawmakers gather for LGBTQ Pride celebration: “Rep. Mark Spreitzer was joined by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, openly LGBT state lawmakers, including Democratic state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, D-Milwaukee, and Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, and LGBT activists Elle Halo and Sergio Domínguez Jr.”

