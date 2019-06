Finlay Wilson, a Scottish yoga instructor who went viral in 2017 for his kilted yoga videos, proposed to his boyfriend from atop a float at DC’s Capital Pride on Saturday.

Videos of the romantic moment were posted to social media. Said Wilson: “Alan, ever since we met you’ve been doing everything to make me a better person and I have a very important question for you.”

The crowd burst into applause and cheers as Wilson got down from the float and onto one knee.