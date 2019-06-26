Lawrence O’Donnell Rips Lindsey Graham, Donald Jr., and Trump Over Response to Rape Allegations: ‘That’s a Rapist’s Answer’ — WATCH

Lawrence O’Donnell blasted Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump Jr., and the president over their defense of Trump Sr. amid the latest rape allegations from E. Jean Carroll.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R of SC, on the latest rape allegation against President Trump: "The president has denied it. I have no reason to .— you know, no. He's denied it and that's all I needed to hear." — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 25, 2019

Said Graham of Trump on Tuesday: “The president has denied it. That’s all I needed to hear.”

Said O’Donnell of Graham: “Like Donald Trump Jr before him, Lindsey Graham seems to have come to his public position of love of Donald Trump by working his way through his hatred and fear of Donald Trump.”

O’Donnell then moved on to Donald Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. also defended his father against the allegations, saying “Enough is enough with this bullshit!”

Enough is enough with this bullshit!



We all get it Media… you hate @realDonaldTrump, but giving every Avenatti like wacko a platform because they will say anything for press kills what little is left of your credibility.



Let him do his job. The results speak for themselves! https://t.co/xcTG60EJ94 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 25, 2019

Asked O’Donnell: “Is that what Donald Trump Jr. said to his mother when his mother under oath accused his father of raping her? The very first person to accuse Donald Trump of rape was his first wife, Donald Trump Jr’s mother, and she did it under oath in deposition. She said Donald Trump attacked her and ripped her hair out and raped her because he was angry that her plastic surgeon did a bad job on his hair.”

O’Donnell then went on to rip Trump for his statement when asked if he raped Carroll: “She’s not my type.”

Said O’Donnell: “That’s the number one thing that came to his mind. The number one thing was not, ‘I’ve never raped anyone and would never rape anyone.’ The number one thing was, ‘She’s not my type.’ That answer doesn’t prove that Donald Trump is a rapist, but that is a rapist’s answer. A rapist might think that’s a good answer. And it’s an answer Donald Trump has used before.”