Nicholas Sparks, Bryan Singer, Daughtry, Bhupen Khakhar, Air Force One, Kellyanne Conway, Arianna Grande, Ewan McGregor: HOT LINKS

BHUPEN KHAKHAR. Indian artists’s groundbreaking 1980 erotic gay work sells for $3.2 million at Sotheby’s.

RIP. Sylvia Miles.

NICHOLAS SPARKS. The author’s Christian school is a hotbed of bigotry, racism, and homophobia. “Schultz came into the office Wednesday for the first time in months and met with the staff, according to a person in the room. He announced that he was letting everyone go except those in senior leadership positions, adding he would not make a decision about running for president until after Labor Day. “

BRYAN SINGER. X-Men director reportedly settling rape case for $150,000.

HOWARD SCHULTZ. Starbucks billionaire cuts staff, puts campaign on hiatus.

PETE BUTTIGIEG. Supports a post-office Trump criminal investigation: “I would want any credible allegation of criminal behavior to be investigated to the fullest.”

VERY SAD THING. Nancy Pelosi repeats allegations of a “criminal cover up” by Trump. “Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said last night. Should be totally appalled. He has a habit of making appalling statements. This one borders on so totally unethical but he doesn’t even realize it. However, what we want to do is have a methodical approach to the path we’re on and this will be included in that. But not any one issue is going to trigger, oh now we’re going to go do this.”

Nancy Pelosi: "Yesterday, the president gave us, once again, evidence that he does not know right from wrong. It's a very sad thing."

Via CSPAN pic.twitter.com/9N147ha3sC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 13, 2019

KELLYANNE CONWAY. Federal watchdog agency recommends Trump adviser be removed from federal office over violations of Hatch Act. ‘The decision about whether to remove Conway is up to Trump. A senior White House official said Thursday the president is unlikely to punish Conway and instead will defend her. The White House counsel immediately issued a letter calling for the agency to withdraw its recommendation that Conway be removed — a request the Office of Special Counsel declined.’

HMM. Trump’s color scheme for Air Force One looks like the failed Trump Shuttle airline and his personal jet.

Trump has just sanctioned a redesign of Air Force One to look like his private jet upside down. https://t.co/S1nnJJ32wI pic.twitter.com/0p5FDN1wwD — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) June 13, 2019

He’s turning Air Force One into Trump Shuttle pic.twitter.com/sj6NHAPjWi — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 13, 2019

GRACE PETRIE. The folk singer writing new gay anthems: “Petrie is a thirtysomething folk singer who specializes in guileless, self-penned protest songs about Brexit and income inequality and gay rights—a sort of butch-lesbian Billy Bragg. “

DEANNA DAUGHTRY. Wife of American Idol rocker Chris Daughtry says she’s bisexual. ‘Today, the song, “As You Are,” is the brand-new single off Daughtry’s latest album Cage to Rattle. But the couple reveals it’s more than a unique, first-time collaboration. The ballad, both tender and powerful, is Deanna’s “coming out,” her victory in a lifetime struggle to embrace her bisexuality.

ARIANA GRANDE. Singer hits back at anti-gay protester.

man… saddened but not surprised by this one bit. i’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. we will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again. proud of u all for not fighting / engaging violently. never worth it. wishing him peace & a healed heart cause girl yikes — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 9, 2019

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, starring Ewan McGregor.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Bad Boy Tony Harth by David Anthony.