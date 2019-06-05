Smash Mouth, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Cat Declawing, Mike Hill, Megan Mullally, Witness Memos: HOT LINKS

WITNESS MEMOS. CNN sues to obtain witness memos from Mueller probe: ‘According to the network, it is seeking “memos documenting what about 500 witnesses” told Mueller and his team during the probe. These memos, writes CNN, are the “backbone” of the special counsel’s final report.’

WALMART. Bernie Sanders crashes Walmart shareholders meeting: ‘Bernie Sanders showed up uninvited to a Walmart shareholders meeting Wednesday, blasting what he called the retail giant’s “starvation wages” and imploring it to pay people at least $15 an hour. The Vermont senator briefly addressed Walmart leadership at its annual shareholders meeting in Bentonville, Ark. Sanders introduced a proposal to allow hourly employees to join the company’s board but used the remainder of his allotted three minutes to push for a “living” minimum wage.’

SMASH MOUTH. What the ’90s hitmakers had to say about the Straight Pride Parade.

AND AOC TOO. “a Freaky Friday type situation ….”

BIG DICK. The British teen who trolled Trump with a landscape job.

MEOW. New York state puts ban on cat declawing: ‘The bill, which had been fought for several years by some veterinary groups, would outlaw several types of declawing surgeries except in cases of medical necessity, and forbid any such surgeries for “cosmetic or aesthetic reasons.” The Assembly sponsor, Linda Rosenthal, a Manhattan Democrat, said those reasons include pet owners who “think their furniture is more important than their cat.”’

IT’S OFFICIAL. Jussie Smollett will not return for Empire‘s final season.

CLEVELAND. Gay police officer sues over harassment from fellow cops. “A gay Cleveland police officer hurt in 2017 says in a lawsuit that fellow officers harassed him with disparaging statements, a post on a bulletin ‘board and through several drawings of penises with his name on them.

FLORIDA. Florida Cabinet weighs in on anti-gay remarks from Rep. Mike Hill: “Such callous indifference to an outrageous question is unacceptable, runs contrary to our founding principles, and in no way reflects the beliefs of the Florida House.”

TENNESSEE. DA says gay people are not entitled to domestic violence protections: “On the one hand, I don’t prosecute them because I don’t recognize it as marriage. On the other hand, if I don’t prosecute him, then the sinner, the immoral guy, gets less punishment. What do you do? I said there’s no marriage to protect, so I don’t prosecute as domestic [violence], and that is one of many decisions like that that you face.”

IN 4 WORDS OR LESS. Coming Out.

FLASHBACK OF THE DAY. Megan Mullally in Blue Velvet.

