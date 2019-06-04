Hope Hicks, James Holzhauer, Sunny Hostin, Trump Baby Blimp, Gay Tinder, Buttigieg on Al Franken, Marlon Wayans: HOT LINKS

DEFY. White House instructs Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson to defy subpoenas: “The president has no lawful basis for preventing these witnesses from complying with our request,” Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “We will continue to seek reasonable accommodation on these and all our discovery requests and intend to press these issues when we obtain the testimony of both Ms. Hicks and Ms. Donaldson.”

SUNNY HOSTIN. A pitch perfect response to the Providence bishop.

POPPED. The Trump Baby Blimp.

IN LIVING COLOR. Marlon Wayans defends daughter against homophobes.

PRINCE HARRY. Shunning the Trumps?

CHICK-FIL-A. Texas sues San Antonio for airport ban: “The lawsuit, filed in state district court in Travis County, seeks a court order requiring San Antonio to turn over emails and other internal communications in which council members and city employees discussed the Chick-fil-A contract with each other and outsiders.”

RAINBOW CARPET? Tonys red carpet to be transformed.

AL FRANKEN. Pete Buttigieg questions whether he should have been ousted: “I think it was his decision to make, but I think the way we basically held him to a higher standard than the GOP does their people has been used against us,” Buttigieg told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews. He was subsequently pressed as to whether Franken’s colleagues should have applied the pressure they did for his ousting and Buttigieg responded: “I would not have applied that pressure at that time before we knew more.”

TINDER. Dating app adds sexual orientation and gender identity to its profiles: “Users who want to edit or add more information about their sexual orientation can now simply edit their profile. When a Tinder user taps on the “orientation” selection they can choose up to three terms that describe their sexual orientation. Those descriptions can either be private or public, but will likely be used to inform matches on the app.”

PAUL MANAFORT. Former Trump campaign manager headed to Rikers Island: ‘The former Trump campaign chairman—who was sentenced this year to four years in prison—will be transferred there this week from a minimum-security facility in Pennsylvania, Fox News reports. A source close to Manafort reportedly told the network Manafort will be kept in solitary confinement, complaining: “He’s not a mob boss.”

TWO DAYS. Migrant children in U.S. custody left in sweltering vans.

MISERABLE PEOPLE. Andy Cohen apologizes to the Royal Family.

JAMES HOLZHAUER. The Jeopardy! champ reveals secrets that helped him win more than $2.4 million.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

POP INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. Katy Perry on her new era.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Mohamed Ouedraogo