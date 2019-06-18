‘Wig,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘The Lavender Scare’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Honor the LGBT+ people driven out of the government during the Lavender Scare of the 1950s with a new doc on HBO. The Lavender Scare examines the discriminatory policies of the Eisenhower administration Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on PBS.

Now that it’s been (thankfully) renewed for a third season, we can fully kick back and enjoy this season of Pose on FX. After last week’s stunning season premiere, things continue to pick up Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Lady Bunny’s iconic drag fest Wigstock takes centerstage in the doc Wig, premiering on HBO Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Things continue to spiral for the Monterey Five on HBO’s Big Little Lies Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern. In addition to their crumbling personal lives, Meryl Streep is still creeping around, and you just KNOW she is TROUBLE.

HBO’s new series Euphoria truly goes there, especially when it comes to its warts and all portrayal of teen sex, drugs and partying. This week’s episode is already grabbing headlines for its full-frontal male nudity, but the series is remarkable in its frank (and at times almost unbearably bleak) portrait of contemporary youth. The story of a young, trans teen is particularly gripping. Catch the new episode Sunday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

What are you watching this week on TV?



