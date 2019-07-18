The Live-Action ‘CATS’ Film Will Coat Taylor Swift and Other Stars in Digital Fur, and Here’s a Sneak Peek: WATCH

Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Les Twins, and Ian McKellen are among the stars enlisted for the live action version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS film adaptation, and the trailer drops Friday.

Ahead of that, producers have given us a look behind-the-scenes at the Tom Hooper-directed film, and we get a few revelations about how it’s going to look, and the actors will apparently be covered in digital fur, among other things.