Download Our Gay Provincetown Guide, PTOWN HACKS 2019, Right Now

This year’s Ptown Hacks 2019, our annual gay Provincetown guide, is bigger than ever. All the pages needed to cover what’s turned out to be the biggest year for new businesses, new directions in queer travel, and new things to do. (We even opened a store downtown to help make sense of it, so come on by 230 Commercial) .

In town for the Fourth of July? Headed here for Bear Week or Carnival? Planning or considering a trip this summer? Fall? Interested in the remaining arts/smarts/drag/dunes and dudes capital of gay America? Check it out in print at establishments all over Provincetown, flip through it online or on the download by filling out this form.

New Establishments and Top Performers

There are more new restaurants, shops, and galleries in town this summer and performers like Todrick Hall, Margaret Cho, Fran Drescher, Debra Messing, Kathy Najimy, Randy Rainbow, Steve Grand plus RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Bob the Drag Queen, Bianca del Rio, BenDeLaCreme, Tammie Brown and more who are lighting up Ptown’s various venues.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is coming to town, Provincetown has a whole new beach, recreational marijuana is legal now, and we’ve got all the inside info, plus other ways to fill your week with food, music, parties, art, books, reading, and the great outdoors.

So Many Choices. RSVPtown

We (Towleroad/Ptown Hacks) were presented with the opportunity to take a storefront downtown this summer and that’s the RSVPtown origin story. Come by 230 Commercial Street and get even more up to date info on what’s happening in town and with our partners.

We are across from Whaler’s Wharf and Marine Specialties and, in the triangle of the A-house–Canteen–Crown&Anchor.

And oh, go do that download and you’ll be entered in our huge summer sweeps to win all kinds of Provincetown experiences. (More on that in a post tomorrow and the coming days. But we’ve got a one-week VACAYA cruise and lots more to draw for.

Fill out the form. Download now. And enjoy your summer by coming to visit us in Provincetown.