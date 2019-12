Architectural Digest paid a visit to the Harlem brownstone of Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka to check out their home at the holidays.

Harris and Burtka have been in the brownstone, which was once a speakeasy for mill workers and a musical school for girls, for six years. The home features an apothecary cabinet with surprise gifts for guests, a robotic player piano, a parlor bar with monkey decor, an animatronic parrot, and an extensive art collection.