New Old Melissa Etheridge; Lil Nas X by Kanye, Ariana Grande Live; Spice Girls Junior Remix; Billy Porter Mixed With Jessie J; Wannabe 25. Need We say more?

Melissa Etheridge releases some older unreleased tunes from the vault. So do the Spice Girls, along with their Wannabe 25th anniversary video and the Junior Vasquez mix of the same.

Lil Nas X rises even higher with a Kanye produced video that references every thing in the world from black male incarceration, prison rape, Gaga’s Telephone, and a whole lot more. But he’s also raising bail funds and has raised 40K + when we last checked.

Also included Ariana doing ‘Positions’ live in the most compelling built set we’ve ever seen.

The latest from the BTS boys harkens back to a more ‘Footloose’ era albeit one in their own constructed world.

And the Jessie J hit ‘I Want Love’ that is a Big Gay Songs of the Summer candidate, got gayer with a remix that includes Billy Porter.

