Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

New Old Melissa Etheridge; Lil Nas X by Kanye, Ariana Grande Live; Spice Girls Junior Remix; Billy Porter Mixed With Jessie J; Wannabe 25. Need We say more?

Leave a Comment

Melissa Etheridge releases some older unreleased tunes from the vault. So do the Spice Girls, along with their Wannabe 25th anniversary video and the Junior Vasquez mix of the same.

Lil Nas X rises even higher with a Kanye produced video that references every thing in the world from black male incarceration, prison rape, Gaga’s Telephone, and a whole lot more. But he’s also raising bail funds and has raised 40K + when we last checked.

Also included Ariana doing ‘Positions’ live in the most compelling built set we’ve ever seen.

The latest from the BTS boys harkens back to a more ‘Footloose’ era albeit one in their own constructed world.

And the Jessie J hit ‘I Want Love’ that is a Big Gay Songs of the Summer candidate, got gayer with a remix that includes Billy Porter.

1. Post-Coronation Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY with production assist by Kanye West and
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
03:56

1. Post-Coronation Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY with production assist by Kanye West and

05:14

2.Feed Your Love. Long Lost Never Released Spice Girls
03:36

3. Melissa Etheridge. For The Last Time . Long Lost. Never Released.
05:11

4. Spice Girls - Wannabe (25th Anniversary Video)
06:01

5. Spice Girls Wannabe 25th (Junior Vasquez Remix Edit)
05:00

6. BTS (방탄소년단) 'Permission to Dance' Official MV
02:51

7. Iggy Azalea - I Am The Stripclub (Official Music Video)
04:21

8. Ariana Grande - positions (Official Live Performance) | Vevo
03:21

9. I Want Love (twocolors Remix) Jessie J with Billy Porter. More Gay
T

Melissa Etheridge and More previously on Towleroad

Load More

Recent Posts

×