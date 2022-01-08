Jillian Michaels ‘Used To Spit On People,’ Hateful Ex-Girlfriend Jackie Warner Tells All

MEGA MEGA

Jillian Michaels‘ ex-girlfriend, Jackie Warner, is spilling major tea about the Biggest Loser alum‘s alleged disturbing behavior that left the latter kicking her butt to the curb.

Warner spoke out, claiming Michaels’ used to “spit” on people and would often get “thrown out” of restaurants for her crude ways. It allegedly got so bad that Warner “couldn’t stand” to even hear the celebrity trainer breathe.

“We’d get thrown out of nice restaurants because she was screaming loud, cursing, and I couldn’t take it,” Warner, 53, said on the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild” podcast earlier this week. “I just was not the same. I mean, she used to spit on people,” she insisted.

Warner claims she hated Michaels so much that she had to end their romance. “I couldn’t live with her. I couldn’t stand to hear her breathe in bed,” Warner recalled. “I mean, it got so bad when she got on my nerves so much that I could not do day-to-day with her.”

She claimed their 6-year age gap didn’t help. Michaels is younger and about to turn 48.

“The age difference and her making really bad decisions and quite frankly, her just not being a good girl, she just wasn’t a good girl,” Warner claimed. “And I did bad things, but I’ve always been a good girl.”

MEGA

While Warner’s dislike for Michaels still seems evident, one person doesn’t agree — the fitness instructor’s new fiancée! Michaels’ popped the question to DeShanna Marie Minuto in November 2021 after three years together.

“1153 days… here’s to thousands more. She said ‘yes,'” Michaels wrote, making the engagement announcement on Instagram. It wasn’t just any engagement either.

Michaels asked Minuto to marry her with a 7-carat emerald-cut diamond.

According to the television personality, her fiancée ticks off all her boxes. “DeShanna is ‘all the things’ — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate … I could run down the list of adjectives,” she told PEOPLE following the news.

“Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it’s the quality of their character that makes you think, ‘Thank God for this person laying next to me’ every night when you fall asleep,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Michaels has been set to walk down the aisle. She was previously set to marry Heidi Rhoades before they called it quits in 2018. They share two children together — daughter Lukensia, 12, and son Phoenix, 9