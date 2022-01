Seems fitting to have our annual resolutions by Leo Herrera be first up in experimenting with a new format for us. You can click and swipe them as. you’d expect..

Follow the link below or swipe up at the end if you’d like a pdf version of your own. — Editor

LGBTQ To Do List and Resolutions. Part of your 2022 Gay Agenda

Add Your Resolutions and LGBTQ To Dos in comments below.

What would you add to the 2022 Resolutions?

Let us know in the comments below.

Your additions need not apply to all. But, we’re lookking for your deeper thoughts and consideration of your year and place in the world and will more powerfully will come from something you are determined to consider or change yourself.

(i.e. NOT starting a festival of “You know what’s wrong with you….?))