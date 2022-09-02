Man dies after attack at gay pride event in western Germany

Published by

A 25-year-old man has died from his injuries after being attacked at a gay pride event last week in the northwestern German city of Münster. Prosecutors say the young man — identified only as Malte — came to help other people who were being insulted at a Christopher Street Day rally on 27 August. A man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground, before fleeing with another person. Malte succumbed to his injuries early on Friday morning. Police have issued a description of the male suspects and have appealed for witnesses to come forward. The German government’s “queer commissioner”…

