Mercedes unveils first all-electric Maybach luxury car

German carmaker Mercedes has presented an all-electric version of its luxury brand Maybach for the first time.

Group CEO Ola Källenius unveiled the vehicle at the world premiere in Shanghai on Monday.

“The Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV unites our ambition to lead in digital and electric with our focus on the luxury segment,” Källenius said.

The international auto show in Shanghai begins on Tuesday. China is the largest car market in the world and therefore of great importance for Mercedes and the other German manufacturers.

In the first quarter of 2023 the Stuttgart-based company said it had sold 191,000 vehicles in the People’s Republic, an increase in sales of 3% compared to the previous year.